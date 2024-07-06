Chef and Boulette

A little Chinese take-out that serves excellent noodles and boulette (boulette is a type of dumpling, the varieties served here are scribbled in the local lingo on the menu.) I bought some take-out food for dinner, it’s my plan to watch the Euro football games and bypass the kitchen tonight.Love that big plastic bottle of chilli sauce attached to the counter with a piece of string! Maybe the chef is fed up of people walking away and not returning with his sauce bottle. (There are small tables and chairs in the vicinity for people to use.)