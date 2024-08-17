Previous
August Words #17 - Mosaic by cocokinetic
August Words #17 - Mosaic

Behind the big gnarled tree is a cross made with mosaics near the entrance of a really old church called La Salette.
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Mags ace
Lovely cross but I love that old gnarly tree and its scars. So much character there.
August 17th, 2024  
