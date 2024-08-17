Sign up
Photo 595
August Words #17 - Mosaic
Behind the big gnarled tree is a cross made with mosaics near the entrance of a really old church called La Salette.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1703
photos
89
followers
41
following
163% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
17th August 2024 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august24words
Mags
ace
Lovely cross but I love that old gnarly tree and its scars. So much character there.
August 17th, 2024
