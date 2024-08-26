Sign up
Previous
Photo 604
August Words #24 - Still
The water lily, leaves and water were still, but there were quite a few busy bees in the lily. So I guess it’s a 3/4 still capture.
I'm a bit late uploading this; I couldnt get online yesterday afternoon.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
2
2
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1712
photos
89
followers
41
following
165% complete
View this month »
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
26th August 2024 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august24words
Mags
ace
Beautiful blossom and capture!
August 27th, 2024
amyK
ace
Lovely composition
August 27th, 2024
