Previous
August Words #24 - Still by cocokinetic
Photo 604

August Words #24 - Still

The water lily, leaves and water were still, but there were quite a few busy bees in the lily. So I guess it’s a 3/4 still capture.

I'm a bit late uploading this; I couldnt get online yesterday afternoon.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful blossom and capture!
August 27th, 2024  
amyK ace
Lovely composition
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise