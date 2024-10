Oct Words #2 - Object

A small statuette of the Hindi god Ganesha. He was just there, perched on the rocks near the shore. Quite a neat statuette; I found it to be well-made and in great condition. Out of a kind of unstated and inferential courtesy, one does not remove or take these objects when they are seen, normally near the seaside. Some kind of prayer ritual normally occurred, and these statuettes are usually respectfully left where they are.