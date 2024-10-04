Previous
Mundane-Cable by cocokinetic
Mundane-Cable

This is Jozann, our Rastafarian carpenter who is in the process of re-doing our home’s hurricane shutters. He uses that Ribao air compressor attached by cable to a small can of paint to spray-paint the shutters.
4th October 2024

Karen

Jessica Eby ace
Great shot! This one would also work well for the current People challenge, I think!
October 4th, 2024  
