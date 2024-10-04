Sign up
Photo 636
Mundane-Cable
This is Jozann, our Rastafarian carpenter who is in the process of re-doing our home's hurricane shutters. He uses that Ribao air compressor attached by cable to a small can of paint to spray-paint the shutters.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024, second year with 365.
1743
photos
88
followers
40
following
174% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th October 2024 12:13pm
Tags
mundane-cables
Jessica Eby
ace
Great shot! This one would also work well for the current People challenge, I think!
October 4th, 2024
