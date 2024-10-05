Previous
Next
Home for Lunch by cocokinetic
Photo 640

Home for Lunch

A building from days long gone by, but still used as a sort of place to take a break, have lunch or a cup of tea by people who work for the owners of this property.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024, second year with 365.
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise