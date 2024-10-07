Sign up
Photo 642
Mundane-Cable
The springy slinky cable on Jozann’s air compressor.
https://365project.org/cocokinetic/365/2024-10-04
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
4
2
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024, second year with 365.
1749
photos
89
followers
40
following
175% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
7th October 2024 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-cables
Renee Salamon
ace
Terrific mundane shit - love the pop of red
October 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Well spotted!
October 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Excellent!
October 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great shot out of nothing!
October 8th, 2024
