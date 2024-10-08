Previous
Dancing Queen by cocokinetic
Photo 643

Dancing Queen

Families shopping and strolling around at La Croisette mall.

The little girl was dancing from block to block, trying to avoid the wet portions on each block.
Karen

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's really a great story-telling image - I love how she is in her own little world navigating the mall
October 12th, 2024  
