Photo 643
Dancing Queen
Families shopping and strolling around at La Croisette mall.
The little girl was dancing from block to block, trying to avoid the wet portions on each block.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024, second year with 365.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's really a great story-telling image - I love how she is in her own little world navigating the mall
October 12th, 2024
