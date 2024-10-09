Previous
Mundane - Cable by cocokinetic
Mundane - Cable

Ok, I give up - I settled for overhead power cables today. Hopefully I see other versions of cables in the near future.
Karen

Agnes ace
Great shot
October 9th, 2024  
Dave ace
Wonderfully captured overhead cables.
October 9th, 2024  
