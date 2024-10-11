Previous
October Words #8 - Orb by cocokinetic
Photo 646

October Words #8 - Orb

Not a very fancy or beautiful orb - but an orb nonetheless - I guess! The drum was churning noisily, rattling away wildly with its cement mixture inside; I tried to capture visibility of the rotation, but that didn't come out too well.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024, second year with 365.
176% complete

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Excellent choice for today’s word
October 12th, 2024  
winghong_ho
A machine which is seldom being seen nowadays.
October 12th, 2024  
