Previous
Photo 646
October Words #8 - Orb
Not a very fancy or beautiful orb - but an orb nonetheless - I guess! The drum was churning noisily, rattling away wildly with its cement mixture inside; I tried to capture visibility of the rotation, but that didn't come out too well.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
2
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024, second year with 365.
1753
photos
89
followers
41
following
176% complete
Views
13
2
CocoKinetix
RICOH GR IIIx
11th October 2024 12:28pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
oct24words
Lesley
ace
Excellent choice for today’s word
October 12th, 2024
winghong_ho
A machine which is seldom being seen nowadays.
October 12th, 2024
