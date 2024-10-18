Previous
October Words #21 - Outside by cocokinetic
Photo 648

October Words #21 - Outside

Outside windows with super-long shadows.

Been a crazy sporadic month as far as my camera and I go. My calendar this month is looking decidedly unfulfilled. Hopefully next month I'm able to get - and stay - more focused.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024, second year with 365.
177% complete

