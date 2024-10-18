Sign up
Previous
Photo 648
October Words #21 - Outside
Outside windows with super-long shadows.
Been a crazy sporadic month as far as my camera and I go. My calendar this month is looking decidedly unfulfilled. Hopefully next month I'm able to get - and stay - more focused.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
0
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024, second year with 365.
1755
photos
89
followers
41
following
177% complete
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
Views
3
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
18th October 2024 11:37am
Tags
october24words
