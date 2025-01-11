Previous
Summer Days, Pereybere Beach by cocokinetic
Photo 649

Summer Days, Pereybere Beach

Its been a while!

I have been taking photographs, but I've not had much time or mojo to do anything with the captures; I've just just left them idling on the camera cards until yesterday.

A sudden burst of enthusiasm for my photos appeared, and I'm delighted.

I'll slowly upload them so as not to block anyone’s feed. Dates may be a bit screwy, though.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365.
177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… gorgeous sea and sand bank. A lovely gathering of happy people.

Nice to see your photo… your island is soooo beautiful
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact