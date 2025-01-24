Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 649
Summer Days, Pereybere Beach
Its been a while!
I have been taking photographs, but I've not had much time or mojo to do anything with the captures; I've just left them idling on the camera cards until yesterday.
A sudden burst of enthusiasm for my photos appeared, and I'm delighted.
I'll slowly upload them so as not to block anyone’s feed. Dates may be a bit screwy, though.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365.
1756
photos
88
followers
42
following
177% complete
View this month »
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
649
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
11th January 2025 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… gorgeous sea and sand bank. A lovely gathering of happy people.
Nice to see your photo… your island is soooo beautiful
January 24th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
This fisherman has a funny tackle box but he has great weather. Nice fun capture.
January 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Nice to see your photo… your island is soooo beautiful