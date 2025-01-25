Previous
A Bird’s Eye View by cocokinetic
Photo 650

A Bird’s Eye View

I went up in a friend’s seaplane this morning, just for a quick flight around our northern coastline - pretty spectacular view, the morning light was great. We were up at 500 metres when I took this capture. I had to use my phone, the plane’s interior is so small, no real place to manoeuvre a chunky camera around.

There are some beautiful homes and villas on the beachfront; many have their boats moored in the sea just outside their property.

This is inside the lagoon; the reef is just a little to the left of the photograph.

I loved the landing this morning, it was smooth and effortless - calm water and lack of wind made landing in the sea really pleasant.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365.
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact