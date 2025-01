Wavelet

Just messing around, I was looking to get a long exposure of the wave. I've been trying to get this long-exposure look for for forever. I'm still trying! But here's my latest effort.



I once again put the camera into manual mode, chose a slow shutter speed, and because it was a sunny day I wanted to avoid too much light, so squeezed the aperture, closed my eyes, fumbled about and pressed the button and hoped for the best.