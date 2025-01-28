Sign up
Previous
Photo 653
Roadside Floral
A pink allamanda shrub growing on the side of the road.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1763
photos
89
followers
43
following
178% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
28th January 2025 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful soft petals!
January 28th, 2025
