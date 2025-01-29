Sign up
Photo 655
Watching over the passersby
I believe this statue represents Shiva - he’s placed high up on a local Hindi temple in the busy bustling main road of Grand Baie.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Mags
ace
Very cool and colorful!
January 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
weird + wonderful :)
January 29th, 2025
