Watching over the passersby by cocokinetic
Photo 655

Watching over the passersby

I believe this statue represents Shiva - he’s placed high up on a local Hindi temple in the busy bustling main road of Grand Baie.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Karen

Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Mags ace
Very cool and colorful!
January 29th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
weird + wonderful :)
January 29th, 2025  
