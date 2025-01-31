On the highway

When you realize your ride to work doubles as a mobile cement-mixer factory.
A phone capture through my windshield while driving behind this van. Those guys must be so hot in there! Construction work in this searing heat takes some kind of special endurance. I don’t know how they do it, honestly. Hats off to them.
Thanks, Mags - we were travelling at a snail’s pace, that cement thing can’t go very fast. The van had no choice but to slow right down in order to tow it. My phone is mounted on the dashboard; I just gave the mount a quick swivel in the direction of the van and then gave a quick touch of the phone camera button.
No other traffic on the road, it was really quiet today. I think most folk are just too hot and bothered to move from a to b unless absolutely necessary. Probably all on the beach, except me and these guys!