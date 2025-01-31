On the highway

Previous
When you realize your ride to work doubles as a mobile cement-mixer factory.

A phone capture through my windshield while driving behind this van. Those guys must be so hot in there! Construction work in this searing heat takes some kind of special endurance. I don’t know how they do it, honestly. Hats off to them.
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Mags ace
Great shot, but please be careful!
January 31st, 2025  
Karen ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks, Mags - we were travelling at a snail’s pace, that cement thing can’t go very fast. The van had no choice but to slow right down in order to tow it. My phone is mounted on the dashboard; I just gave the mount a quick swivel in the direction of the van and then gave a quick touch of the phone camera button.

No other traffic on the road, it was really quiet today. I think most folk are just too hot and bothered to move from a to b unless absolutely necessary. Probably all on the beach, except me and these guys!
January 31st, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Nice fun shot
January 31st, 2025  
