Barbecue Accessories by cocokinetic
Photo 658

Barbecue Accessories

My husband uses (and re-uses) these aluminium trays on the barbecue when he cooks buttered garlic shrimp or marinade chicken or anything in a saucy concoction.

They're high up on the kitchen shelf; I engaged in some weird and wonderful body contortions to get a semi-decent capture.

FOR 2025
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
180% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool and interesting capture!
February 2nd, 2025  
