Photo 658
Barbecue Accessories
My husband uses (and re-uses) these aluminium trays on the barbecue when he cooks buttered garlic shrimp or marinade chicken or anything in a saucy concoction.
They're high up on the kitchen shelf; I engaged in some weird and wonderful body contortions to get a semi-decent capture.
FOR 2025
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Tags
for2025
Mags
ace
Very cool and interesting capture!
February 2nd, 2025
