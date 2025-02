Energy Lines

I love looking at electricity poles and their fittings. To me they are a marvel of human inventiveness and knowledge.



I cant imagine permanently living without electricity. No light at night, no fans, no aircon, no fridge/freezer, no water pump, no pool pump, my goldfish will die without their various filters and air pumps and how to charge the various electronic gadgets we all use every day.



FOR 2025 - Out and About #3