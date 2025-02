In the Corner

A potted plant near the window at the mall. The front two leaves had seen better days, and in colour, they are a yellowish/beige colour. The other leaves are a dark green, and I thought that maybe the contrast between the two sets of leaves would transfer fairly well when converted to BW.



I'm very much a newbie to BW photography, so I try out various things that may work, or may not - hopefully by the end of this month, I'll be more confident shooting BW captures.





FOR 2025 - Out and About #5