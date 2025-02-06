Sign up
Previous
Photo 662
Tin Plate
An aged decorative tin plate on the outside wall of a street shop.
FOR 2025 - Out and About #6
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
3
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1780
photos
89
followers
45
following
181% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th February 2025 8:34am
Tags
for2025
Brian
ace
Photo art! 👀👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 6th, 2025
Karen
ace
@briaan
Thank you, Brian! 🤍
February 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful detail…
February 6th, 2025
Thank you, Brian! 🤍