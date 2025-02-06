Previous
Tin Plate by cocokinetic
Photo 662

Tin Plate

An aged decorative tin plate on the outside wall of a street shop.

FOR 2025 - Out and About #6
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Photo art! 👀👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 6th, 2025  
Karen ace
@briaan
Thank you, Brian! 🤍🩶
February 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful detail…
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact