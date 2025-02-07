Thirst

Out doing errands and so forth; while waiting in a queue I happened to see this young woman dump her bag on the bench, pour some liquid into the cup from the bottle in her bag and drink it with great gusto. She repeated the procedure at least three times.



But I fully understand, it’s flaming hot out there. I also lug a bottle of water all over the place when I'm walking about doing stuff. She looks like she could have been working out at the nearby gym.



Captured through a somewhat mucky soap-spattered window. Which I also get; who’s got the energy to get windows super-sparkling clean in this heat anyway.



FOR 2025 - Out and About #7