Previous
Thirst by cocokinetic
Photo 663

Thirst

Out doing errands and so forth; while waiting in a queue I happened to see this young woman dump her bag on the bench, pour some liquid into the cup from the bottle in her bag and drink it with great gusto. She repeated the procedure at least three times.

But I fully understand, it’s flaming hot out there. I also lug a bottle of water all over the place when I'm walking about doing stuff. She looks like she could have been working out at the nearby gym.

Captured through a somewhat mucky soap-spattered window. Which I also get; who’s got the energy to get windows super-sparkling clean in this heat anyway.

FOR 2025 - Out and About #7
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the way we are looking through the grungy window at her
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact