Mary

Walking about the village of Grand Baie earlier on, I took an inner route that I don't normally frequent much - for no real reason other than that its just not on my walking radar - and high on top of a double-storied house, I spotted this handmade statue of Mary.



Curious, I asked around a bit, as I found it to be a bit of an odd place to have a statue of Mary; I felt she seemed strangely out of place perched high up on a rooftop out in the open. But that was the intention of the artist: place the statue up high to look out and look after the village.



The statue has apparently been there for several years, and local folk tell me there are village people that maintain the statue, lay down flowers and say their prayers there, so the venue has obviously become something the Catholic villagers appreciate, regardless of the eccentric (to me) location.



I also discovered that I knew the sculptor; he was a slim, well-known Indian sailor with long, long hair he always wore in a ponytail. He disappeared at sea, along with his small catamaran, many years ago. I believe he had been married to a French Catholic woman at the time of his disappearance.



FOR 2025 - Out and About #8



