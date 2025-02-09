Sign up
Previous
Photo 665
Wingfoiling
A guy on his windfoil at Anse Le Raie, a favourite bay for kitesurfers and wind foilers alike.
FOR 2025 - Out and About #9
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
2
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1786
photos
89
followers
45
following
182% complete
View this month »
665
Tags
for2025
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
February 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely photo…
February 9th, 2025
