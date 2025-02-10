Sign up
Photo 666
Three Men in a Boat
Round Island in the background.
I utilised an app called Formulas to achieve an old photo effect.
FOR 2025 - Vintage #10
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Tags
for2025
Agnes
The colour is so beautiful
February 10th, 2025
Mags
Great vintage feel here!
February 10th, 2025
