Non-Existent-Neighbour’s House

This building is on our right-hand side, running along our driveway, and I really wish there was a person or family living in it. It’s this huge old place, forever empty.



We have been living in our present house for approx 25 years, and I can count on one hand the amount of times I've seen an old rattletrap car pull up, yank some coconut leaves off, do a bit of slap-dash garden-raking and then disappear again.



I just don't get it; it could be a beautiful place, and the property is worth a small fortune on the present-day property market. Why not fix it up and rent it out if the owners are not using it.



I find the building slightly eerie and discomfiting. Its quite neglected, has a gaping grungy hole in the front garden where once upon a time a swimming pool existed, and the whole place is decidedly off-putting. I ignore it as best as I can.



Feb Words ‘25 - Day 11 - Building