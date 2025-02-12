Sign up
Previous
Photo 668
Compass
A compass that my husband used on his first boat he built, about 35 years ago. It was given to him by his late father, who had used it on the various sailboats he himself also built.
Seamanship and boat design and boat building have been in my husband’s family for many generations.
FOR 2025 - Vintage #12
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1791
photos
89
followers
45
following
183% complete
View this month »
Tags
for2025
