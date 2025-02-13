Previous
Delivery Truck by cocokinetic
Photo 669

Delivery Truck

Onion and garlic truck outside a street vendor’s stall selling vegetables.

Basic BW editing in Lightroom, additional scratches and vintage filter from an app called Foodies.

FOR 2025 - Vintage #13
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Well captured and edited!
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact