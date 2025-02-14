Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 670
Going Fishing
FOR 2025 - Flash of Red #14
I used various masking techniques (colour range and luminance) in Lightroom to isolate the front guy’s red t-shirt. I inverted all that, and changed the inverted photograph into BW.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1796
photos
90
followers
46
following
183% complete
View this month »
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
670
Latest from all albums
566
667
668
567
669
568
569
670
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
12th February 2025 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close