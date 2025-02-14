Previous
Going Fishing by cocokinetic
Going Fishing

FOR 2025 - Flash of Red #14

I used various masking techniques (colour range and luminance) in Lightroom to isolate the front guy’s red t-shirt. I inverted all that, and changed the inverted photograph into BW.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
