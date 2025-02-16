Previous
Military Museum by cocokinetic
Photo 672

Military Museum

A quick drive-by phone capture of the military museum in Floreal, which is a suburban area higher up inland. Much cooler up here … what bliss.

I purposely took and left the photo crooked; I thought that the imperfection might add to the vintage effect.

The vintage edit was done in an iOS app I wanted to try out, it’s called VNTG. It has some great effects. I might end up keeping it (there's a three-day free trial) although heaven knows I have far too many photo apps and programs as it is. I can't resist them, as soon as I hear or read of one that sounds interesting, I download and try it out.

FOR 2025 - Vintage #16
16th February 2025

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
