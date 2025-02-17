Sign up
Photo 673
Fabergé Egg's Budget Cousin
A little pot that belonged to my husband’s grandmother. It’s a receptacle for the loose coins and small change we seem to amass in our daily lives.
FOR 2025 - Composition #17
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Tags
for2025
