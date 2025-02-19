Previous
Kindergarten by cocokinetic
Photo 675

Kindergarten

A kindergarten in a small Mauritian village.

FOR 2025 #19
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Beverley ace
Nice kindi I like the art…
February 19th, 2025  
KV ace
Nice tones and textures.
February 19th, 2025  
