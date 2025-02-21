Previous
Slipway by cocokinetic
Photo 677

Slipway

Bay, pirogues and the slipway at Cap Malheureux, in the north of the island.

FOR 2025 #21
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Mags
Splendid b&w image!
February 21st, 2025  
Jerzy
What a unique boat launch that has rails. Fantastic shot in b/w
February 21st, 2025  
Agnes
Great shot
February 21st, 2025  
Karen
@jerzyfotos
Thank you! Most of the bigger boats’ crews trundle a trailer down the rails until the trailer is in the water, slide the boat onto the trailer, then use a land-based winch (not visible here) to pull the boat up onto land.

The smaller pirogues and skiffs are just shoved up onto the beach in times of hurricane activity or as needed for repairs.
February 21st, 2025  
