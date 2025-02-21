Sign up
Previous
Photo 677
Slipway
Bay, pirogues and the slipway at Cap Malheureux, in the north of the island.
FOR 2025 #21
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
4
2
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1812
photos
91
followers
46
following
185% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st February 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Mags
ace
Splendid b&w image!
February 21st, 2025
Jerzy
ace
What a unique boat launch that has rails. Fantastic shot in b/w
February 21st, 2025
Agnes
ace
Great shot
February 21st, 2025
Karen
ace
@jerzyfotos
Thank you! Most of the bigger boats’ crews trundle a trailer down the rails until the trailer is in the water, slide the boat onto the trailer, then use a land-based winch (not visible here) to pull the boat up onto land.
The smaller pirogues and skiffs are just shoved up onto the beach in times of hurricane activity or as needed for repairs.
February 21st, 2025
