Waiting his Turn by cocokinetic
Photo 678

Waiting his Turn

A Cane Corso at the dog groomer place. What big beautiful dogs they are. My street dogs look just like, well, street dogs compared to the lines, shape and form of this guy.

I take my dogs here regularly to get bathed, and have their hair trimmed super-short in summer, to help them cope with the heat and humidity.

I find if I leave the long-haired dogs to keep their long hair during this intense humidity, they develop skin fungal infections and all kinds of other funny skin problems. Plus, they just look so hot.

So off with their hair. Look as weird as all heck, but its ok. They're more comfortable, their skin problems vanish, and the hair will grow again.


FOR 2025 #22
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
185% complete

View this month »

Kathy ace
Aw, huggable looking dog (although I understand they can be quite protective and probably shouldn't be approached without the owner's permission). I had a friend who did the same thing with a long haired cat. Looked funny, but looks aren't everything when it comes to comfort and health.
February 23rd, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
February 23rd, 2025  
