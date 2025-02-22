Waiting his Turn

A Cane Corso at the dog groomer place. What big beautiful dogs they are. My street dogs look just like, well, street dogs compared to the lines, shape and form of this guy.



I take my dogs here regularly to get bathed, and have their hair trimmed super-short in summer, to help them cope with the heat and humidity.



I find if I leave the long-haired dogs to keep their long hair during this intense humidity, they develop skin fungal infections and all kinds of other funny skin problems. Plus, they just look so hot.



So off with their hair. Look as weird as all heck, but its ok. They're more comfortable, their skin problems vanish, and the hair will grow again.





