Puddles!

I'm so happy to see puddles and gutters full of flowing water again! Finally getting a bit of rain.



Although as is often the case, we might just get too much this week; there is troubling hurricane activity not far from us, and the situation is showing signs of becoming a problem. We’ll have to wait and see.



This deserted little building - I don't know anything about it, other than that its at the back of a parking space adjacent to the pharmacy; as I drove past and saw the puddle, I stopped to take a quick reflection phone capture.



FOR 2025 #23