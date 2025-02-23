Previous
Puddles! by cocokinetic
Photo 679

Puddles!

I'm so happy to see puddles and gutters full of flowing water again! Finally getting a bit of rain.

Although as is often the case, we might just get too much this week; there is troubling hurricane activity not far from us, and the situation is showing signs of becoming a problem. We’ll have to wait and see.

This deserted little building - I don't know anything about it, other than that its at the back of a parking space adjacent to the pharmacy; as I drove past and saw the puddle, I stopped to take a quick reflection phone capture.

FOR 2025 #23
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact