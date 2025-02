Microwaved Kitchen

A portion of the kitchen reflected in the microwave door window. The door has these kind of see-through holes in the glass that gives it the texture and pattern.



ps - I'm not a kitchen person, it doesn't interest me in the least. I apologise that my kitchen captures are a bit lame and silly. Two more days to go then you'll never be be subjected to the bits and pieces of my disorganised kitchen again.





FOR 2025 #26 - Back In the Kitchen 3