Previous
Fuel Stories by cocokinetic
Photo 685

Fuel Stories

A humorous sticker I saw on a car’s fuel tank cover in an underground parking lot.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Funny !
March 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Well spotted… very funny
March 2nd, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Funny sign.
March 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact