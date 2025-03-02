Sign up
Photo 685
Fuel Stories
A humorous sticker I saw on a car’s fuel tank cover in an underground parking lot.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
3
3
CocoKinetix
RICOH GR IIIx
2nd March 2025 12:06pm
Public
Corinne
ace
Funny !
March 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Well spotted… very funny
March 2nd, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Funny sign.
March 2nd, 2025
