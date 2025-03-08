Sign up
Photo 691
Mannequin’s Leg
An abandoned shop mannequin in a cane field amongst dried leaves. I'm not quite sure what that bolt thing on her lower leg is there for. Maybe for a support stand or something. But I quite liked the somewhat-macabre scene for a photograph.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
2
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1833
photos
92
followers
49
following
189% complete
View this month »
691
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th March 2025 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wow! For a minute, I thought this was a crime scene photo. Very cool image.
March 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
How funny… mags said my words too. Good capture
March 8th, 2025
