Chilli Bites by cocokinetic
Chilli Bites

Mauritian chilli bites (a type of spicy, deep-fried fritter) are a staunch favourite amongst Mauritians and visitors alike. They are normally sold at street food stalls.
A good recipe here:

https://www.mauritius-life.com/mauritian-gateau-piment
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
