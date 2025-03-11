Sign up
Previous
Photo 694
Yard Dog 174
A waste-water carrier in the car park at the mall.
About the title:
A yard dog is a versatile term rooted in industrial slang, most accurately describing a terminal tractor but adaptable to other hardy, yard-based equipment such as a waste water carrier.
The term can also extend beyond vehicles to describe any tough, dependable piece of equipment or even workers in a yard environment.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
0
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1836
photos
92
followers
50
following
190% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th March 2025 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
