Yard Dog 174 by cocokinetic
Yard Dog 174

A waste-water carrier in the car park at the mall.

About the title:

A yard dog is a versatile term rooted in industrial slang, most accurately describing a terminal tractor but adaptable to other hardy, yard-based equipment such as a waste water carrier.

The term can also extend beyond vehicles to describe any tough, dependable piece of equipment or even workers in a yard environment.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
