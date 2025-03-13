Previous
At the Recycling Bins by cocokinetic
At the Recycling Bins

More errands at the mall, this time to trot to the bank - these are recycling bins in the back corner of the underground parking area.

I don't know if it helps or not - who knows anything for sure with respect to this erratic life we live - but what the heck, I do it anyway. I recycle just about everything I can and drop the stuff off here.

I'm using this underground parking lot quite often because I'm working on improving my photography in low-light conditions without a flash or other extra lighting, manipulating only camera settings and the lens I choose/use.
