Photo 698
Reds Rule
Cleaning supplies at the back entrance of the veterinary surgery.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Mags
ace
Fantastic splash of reds! Great find can capture.
March 15th, 2025
