Previous
Photo 699
Popinac Puff
Flower from a small tree known as a popinac, amongst other names.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leucaena_leucocephala
Captured using phone and Hipstamatic.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
0
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1841
photos
92
followers
50
following
191% complete
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
699
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
373
Taken
16th March 2025 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
