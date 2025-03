Beach Walk

Just a couple of people strolling on the beach at Pointe Aux Cannoniers.



These ominous clouds keep appearing, we keep hoping it rains - then nil, nada, zero. They just dissipate and disappear once they reach land. The sea receives plenty of rain, though.



The island is facing a severe water shortage if there is no heavy and persistent rain forthcoming. Little cloudbursts here and there do nothing to alleviate the problem; if anything, they only increase the heat and humidity.