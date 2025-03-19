Previous
Moka Mountains by cocokinetic
Photo 702

Moka Mountains

Driving to the airport yesterday to fetch my brother, this is a quick phone capture (through the windscreen) of part of the Moka Range mountains. A misty and foggy drive.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Karen

Beverley ace
Lucky brother… you live on a beautiful island
March 19th, 2025  
