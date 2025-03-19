Sign up
Photo 702
Moka Mountains
Driving to the airport yesterday to fetch my brother, this is a quick phone capture (through the windscreen) of part of the Moka Range mountains. A misty and foggy drive.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Beverley
ace
Lucky brother… you live on a beautiful island
March 19th, 2025
