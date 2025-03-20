Previous
Nature’s Grip by cocokinetic
Photo 703

Nature’s Grip

Roots growing on a vertical stone wall at my husband’s boatyard.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
192% complete

