Sugar Mill Ruin

I came across these ruins while walking in a rural area near what was once a sugar plantation. These wind-driven structures ground sugarcane in the 18th and 19th centuries.



I’m not sure of its exact age, but a rough guess, judging by its state of disrepair, suggests it has been abandoned for a long time. If you look at the top, two spokes or arms (I’m not sure of the proper terminology) of the windmill appear to be still remaining.