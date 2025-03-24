Previous
Contemplation by cocokinetic
Photo 707

Contemplation

I walked past a building that was in the process of being renovated; a workman wearing a knitted beanie was sitting under a tree, appearing to be in deep thought.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
He’s sitting with a beautiful old tree…
March 24th, 2025  
Kathy ace
A thoughtful look. One could also "read" the scene as despair or fatigue. Any way it's viewed, it's a great candid.
March 24th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact