Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 707
Contemplation
I walked past a building that was in the process of being renovated; a workman wearing a knitted beanie was sitting under a tree, appearing to be in deep thought.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1849
photos
93
followers
51
following
193% complete
View this month »
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th March 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
He’s sitting with a beautiful old tree…
March 24th, 2025
Kathy
ace
A thoughtful look. One could also "read" the scene as despair or fatigue. Any way it's viewed, it's a great candid.
March 24th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
March 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close