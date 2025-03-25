Cone Snail



These shells are usually small to medium, ranging from 2 to 10 cm (0.8 to 4 inches) in length. Cone snails like the above Textile Cone are found in tropical and subtropical oceans. They inhabit coral reefs, sandy bottoms, or rocky areas.



Cone snails are predatory marine mollusks that use a venomous harpoon-like tooth (called a radula) to capture prey, such as small fish, worms, or other snails.



Some species, like the Geography Cone, are particularly dangerous and have caused human fatalities. Their venom can cause severe pain, paralysis, respiratory failure, and, in extreme cases, death if untreated. Symptoms of a sting may include numbness, tingling, difficulty breathing, and muscle paralysis.



Interesting Tidbit:

Cone snail venom isn’t just dangerous; it’s also valuable. Conotoxins are being studied for their potential in medicine, particularly in developing painkillers and treatments for neurological conditions. For example, a drug called Ziconotide, derived from cone snail venom, is used to treat chronic pain.

